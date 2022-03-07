BlackRock Inc. Buys 166 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $14,823,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $85.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.48. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90.

