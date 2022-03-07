BlackRock Inc. Buys Shares of 17,197 Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Elite Education Group International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elite Education Group International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEIQ opened at $1.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71. Elite Education Group International Limited has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $35.20.

Elite Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. It offers international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior their departure to the educational institutions; pick-up and welcome services; and dormitory services, as well as catering, academic guidance, internship, and shuttle bus services.

