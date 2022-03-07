BlackRock Inc. Has $27,000 Holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) by 289.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

IRCP opened at $2.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $3.66.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IRCP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

