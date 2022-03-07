BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of iSpecimen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iSpecimen during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. 30.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iSpecimen alerts:

NASDAQ ISPC opened at $3.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65. iSpecimen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 7.08.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of iSpecimen in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

About iSpecimen (Get Rating)

iSpecimen, Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.