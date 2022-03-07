BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Reduced by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $696.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $105.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $816.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $877.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $980.14.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

