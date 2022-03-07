Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 16.7% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 352,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 50,326 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 13.1% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 76.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter.

In other Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust news, insider Peter Hayes bought 10,000 shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $24.93 on Monday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $27.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

