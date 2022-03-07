Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.28.

Shares of BXSL opened at $29.91 on Thursday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. 12.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

