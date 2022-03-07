Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.350-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.750 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLMN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.42.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.54. 96,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 431,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,496,000 after buying an additional 99,886 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 670,587 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

