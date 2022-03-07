Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.450 EPS.

BLMN traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,547. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.42.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 323.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 281,367 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 317,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 247,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 49,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 43,872 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

