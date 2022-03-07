Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.34

Shares of Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 36166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.08 million and a PE ratio of -2.54.
About Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU)
