BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Shares of TFC opened at $58.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.77. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

