BMO Capital Markets Trims Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Target Price to C$39.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SCCAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Sleep Country Canada stock remained flat at $$23.62 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.83. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

