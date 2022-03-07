BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 18,797 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 378.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,797 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.14% of Middlesex Water worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,453,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,516,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,059,000 after purchasing an additional 32,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of MSEX opened at $106.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 0.48. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $121.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.11). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.53%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 56.04%.

In other news, VP G. Christian Jr. Andreasen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $50,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,506 shares of company stock worth $472,287 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

