BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.53 Million Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDY. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 11.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 412,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,299,000 after buying an additional 25,677 shares in the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $49.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.91. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $75.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

