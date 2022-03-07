BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.72 Million Stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of Stepan worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stepan by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,264,000 after buying an additional 12,808 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stepan by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,806,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Stepan by 19.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,188,000 after buying an additional 28,848 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Stepan by 100.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after buying an additional 51,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stepan by 74.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after buying an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Stepan news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $102.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.19. Stepan has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $139.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

SCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

