BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,531 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Gibraltar Industries worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

ROCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of ROCK opened at $47.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day moving average of $66.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.48 and a 52 week high of $99.33.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.00 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.64%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

