BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 41,751 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,751 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 24,696 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 31,983 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after buying an additional 52,388 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 63,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $592,000.

THS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE THS opened at $36.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.90.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

