BOX (NYSE:BOX) PT Raised to $44.00 at Craig Hallum

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BOX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised BOX from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.60.

NYSE:BOX opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.17 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49. BOX has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $28.13.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BOX will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,284,893.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $157,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,617,741 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in BOX by 474.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

