Brad W. Buss Buys 25,000 Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) Director Brad W. Buss acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $279,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ TSP traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,290,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,029. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $79.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 24.20, a current ratio of 24.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get TuSimple alerts:

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 11,702.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSP shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,620,000 after buying an additional 1,090,083 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 262.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 75,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Company Profile (Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.