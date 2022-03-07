Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Short Interest Update

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,060,000 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 20,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

NYSE BRFS traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,478,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,113. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11. BRF has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,153,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 178,110 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 147,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 36,818 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 391,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 53,759 shares in the last quarter.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

