Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Short Interest Update

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,060,000 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 20,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.
NYSE BRFS traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,478,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,113. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11. BRF has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
