Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Update

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the January 31st total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 674,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bridgeline Digital by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 200,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bridgeline Digital by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 92,427 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares during the period. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.81.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 24.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

