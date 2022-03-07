Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.94

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 10368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 68.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 135.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

