Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Johnson Rice lowered Broadwind from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Thursday.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Shares of BWEN opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $36.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWEN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Broadwind by 28.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 103,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadwind by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 44,111 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind (Get Rating)

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.