Brokerages Anticipate BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) will report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.61. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 84.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BJ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.45.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,047,000 after purchasing an additional 703,502 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $2,450,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

BJ stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,633. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

