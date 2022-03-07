Brokerages Anticipate PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.51 billion. PayPal posted sales of $6.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year sales of $29.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.82 billion to $29.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $35.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.11 billion to $36.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna dropped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

Shares of PYPL traded down $6.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.61. 26,473,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,107,477. The stock has a market cap of $109.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.54. PayPal has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $4,160,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 936.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in PayPal by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 22,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in PayPal by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $877,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

