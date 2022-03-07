Brokerages Anticipate The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $488.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) to report $488.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Wendy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $448.54 million and the highest is $506.00 million. Wendy’s posted sales of $460.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wendy’s will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wendy’s.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

WEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens increased their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Wendy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wendy’s (WEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.