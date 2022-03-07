Brokerages Anticipate WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to Post $0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. WillScot Mobile Mini reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $517.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $36.63 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch acquired 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,059.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,230 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,599,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,458,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,714 shares during the period. Islet Management LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,914,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,191,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,540 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

