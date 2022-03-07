Brokerages Expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Post Earnings of $3.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $3.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.64 and the lowest is $3.20. D.R. Horton posted earnings per share of $2.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $15.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.18 to $17.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $16.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.13 to $20.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share.

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

In other news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,423 shares of company stock valued at $11,532,100 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,676,462,000 after purchasing an additional 477,354 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,138,000 after acquiring an additional 272,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,027,000 after acquiring an additional 560,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,480,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,101,000 after acquiring an additional 298,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,566,000 after buying an additional 1,000,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $73.55 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.22%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

