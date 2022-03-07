Brokerages Expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Genpact posted sales of $946.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genpact.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 102.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE G traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,335. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.49. Genpact has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

About Genpact (Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.