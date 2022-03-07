Brokerages Expect N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) to report sales of $90.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for N-able’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.32 million to $90.40 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that N-able will report full year sales of $385.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $385.70 million to $386.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $440.72 million, with estimates ranging from $438.43 million to $443.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow N-able.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. N-able’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on NABL shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NABL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the third quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the third quarter worth $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the third quarter worth $72,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the third quarter worth $131,000.

NYSE:NABL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,766. N-able has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

