Brokerages Expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. PCB Bancorp reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $56,643.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Chung bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,170 shares of company stock worth $747,795 in the last ninety days. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 1,074.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after buying an additional 367,755 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 62.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 125,279 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,609,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,630,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 220,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 115,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCB opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $332.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

