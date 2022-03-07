Brokerages Expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.37 Million

Equities analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) will announce $98.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.80 million and the lowest is $95.95 million. Rattler Midstream reported sales of $98.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year sales of $400.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $390.13 million to $410.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $409.57 million, with estimates ranging from $394.04 million to $425.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rattler Midstream.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 50,858 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 24,382 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 47,724 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 306,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

RTLR stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,886. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

