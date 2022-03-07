Brokerages Set Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target at $86.75

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXSM shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,367,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 752,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,817,000 after acquiring an additional 400,924 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,664,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,441,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,151,000. Institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

AXSM stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.01. 1,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.37.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

