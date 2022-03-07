Brokerages Set Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Target Price at $32.20

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.20.

HLMAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Halma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. HSBC cut Halma from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

HLMAF stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29. Halma has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

