Brokerages Set MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target at $1,816.36

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,755.07.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 497.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 32.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 96,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,874,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $97.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $957.87. 657,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,560. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,100.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,392.00. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $858.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 566.79 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

