Brokerages Set Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Target Price at $23.33

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

MCW has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE:MCW traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,403. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $185,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,896 shares of company stock worth $566,491.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

