Brokerages Set TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Target Price at $18.25

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMVWY shares. DZ Bank raised shares of TeamViewer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TeamViewer from €15.00 ($16.30) to €15.50 ($16.85) in a report on Friday, January 14th.

TMVWY traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.27. 17,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,407. TeamViewer has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $26.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

