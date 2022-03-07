Brokerages Set TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Target Price at $38.50

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TGTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 118,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,902,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,140,000 after acquiring an additional 42,778 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 47,609 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,115,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 279,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.92. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $51.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.44.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

