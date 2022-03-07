Brokerages Set Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) PT at $382.50

Shares of Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $382.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZRSEF shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 571 to CHF 515 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zur Rose Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Europe initiated coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZRSEF opened at $155.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.55. Zur Rose Group has a 52 week low of $155.70 and a 52 week high of $425.00.

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

