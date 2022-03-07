Brokers Issue Forecasts for Progyny, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progyny in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progyny’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PGNY. Citigroup cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $43.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29. Progyny has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.84.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $575,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $421,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 537,736 shares of company stock worth $22,847,154. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 1,469.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 67.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Progyny by 1,532.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

