Brokers Offer Predictions for Vaxart, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vaxart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.73).

A number of other research firms have also commented on VXRT. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Shares of VXRT opened at $4.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $551.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $11.11.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Vaxart by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,187,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,147,000 after buying an additional 2,554,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,452,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,997,000 after purchasing an additional 357,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,870,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after purchasing an additional 393,227 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,126,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 993,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,792,000 after purchasing an additional 83,238 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

