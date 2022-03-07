Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Invests $1.42 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 146,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,296,000 after acquiring an additional 49,014 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $2.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.31. The stock had a trading volume of 494,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,300. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.36.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.