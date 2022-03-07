Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,670,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,499,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.56. 13,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,305. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.43. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.16 and a 52-week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

