Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the January 31st total of 9,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BBU traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $41.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,747. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.47. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBU shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

