Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) & CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) and CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of Brookfield Renewable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of CLP shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and CLP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable $3.43 billion 1.99 $946.00 million N/A N/A CLP $10.80 billion 2.31 $1.49 billion N/A N/A

CLP has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Risk & Volatility

Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLP has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brookfield Renewable and CLP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 0 0 2 0 3.00 CLP 0 1 0 0 2.00

Brookfield Renewable presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.92%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than CLP.

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. CLP pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Brookfield Renewable has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and CLP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable -2.56% -0.84% -0.25% CLP N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Brookfield Renewable beats CLP on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CLP (Get Rating)

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia. The company is also involved in the provision of pumped storage services, and energy and infrastructure solutions; property investment activities; and retail of electricity and gas. It has approximately 16,486 kilometers of transmission and high voltage distribution lines. CLP Holdings Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

