Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. TNF LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,150,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $245,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,568,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $142.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.66. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.70 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98.

