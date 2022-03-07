Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $356,000 Investment in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.21% of FAT Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FAT Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in FAT Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FAT Brands by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FAT Brands by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

Shares of FAT Brands stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26. FAT Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is presently -32.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAT. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of FAT Brands in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded FAT Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FAT Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

FAT Brands Profile (Get Rating)

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.