Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $356,000 Investment in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.21% of FAT Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FAT Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in FAT Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FAT Brands by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FAT Brands by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of FAT Brands stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26. FAT Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.12.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAT. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of FAT Brands in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded FAT Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FAT Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.
