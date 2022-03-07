Brookstone Capital Management Sells 167 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,386,078,000 after acquiring an additional 184,760 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Stryker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,346,165,000 after buying an additional 258,602 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

SYK opened at $267.10 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $227.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

