BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Stock Price Down 9.8%

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.95 and last traded at $23.95. Approximately 19,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 329,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

BRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.25.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

