BRT Apartments (BRT) to Release Earnings on Monday

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect BRT Apartments to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BRT opened at $23.18 on Monday. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

In related news, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,588 shares of company stock worth $375,970 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRT. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

BRT Apartments Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

